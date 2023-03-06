How to Watch the Predators vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 6
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Check out the Canucks-Predators game on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Predators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/21/2023
|Predators
|Canucks
|5-4 (F/SO) NAS
|11/5/2022
|Canucks
|Predators
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (175 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Predators have 172 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|60
|17
|39
|56
|27
|23
|-
|Matt Duchene
|59
|19
|31
|50
|50
|30
|53.2%
|Tyson Barrie
|63
|11
|33
|44
|29
|25
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|21
|20
|59.1%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 241 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.
- The Canucks' 206 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|60
|29
|49
|78
|37
|42
|43.6%
|Quinn Hughes
|58
|5
|54
|59
|36
|45
|100%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|61
|21
|35
|56
|42
|44
|52.7%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|61
|29
|26
|55
|18
|25
|-
|Brock Boeser
|54
|12
|29
|41
|16
|18
|34.1%
