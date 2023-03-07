The No. 1 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-6, 14-2 WCC) are 2.5-point underdogs in the WCC championship game, as bookmakers think the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC) will claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The title game tips off Tuesday at 9:00 PM, live on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Where: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Orleans Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Gonzaga -2.5 138.5

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
  • Gonzaga has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 16-12-0 ATS this year.
  • The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Gonzaga 25 86.2% 87.8 159.8 73.6 133.2 155.6
Saint Mary's (CA) 9 32.1% 72.0 159.8 59.6 133.2 131.7

Additional Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

  • Gonzaga has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Bulldogs have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total six times.
  • The Bulldogs average 28.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Gaels give up (59.6).
  • Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • The Gaels' 72.0 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.6 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 11-2 against the spread and 14-1 overall.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Gonzaga 12-17-0 12-15 17-12-0
Saint Mary's (CA) 16-12-0 1-1 15-13-0

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga Saint Mary's (CA)
14-1 Home Record 16-2
7-2 Away Record 6-2
9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0
2-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0
92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0
9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

