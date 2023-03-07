Tuesday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (19-9) and UCF Knights (14-14) going head to head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 55-44 victory against Tulane in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Memphis vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Memphis vs. UCF Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Memphis 70, UCF 57

Memphis Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 45-44 victory on February 15 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.
  • Memphis has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
  • The Lady Tigers have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on February 15
  • 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 80) on February 26
  • 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 80) on January 6
  • 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 25
  • 55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on March 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Memphis Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers average 67.8 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). They have a +197 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.
  • Memphis' offense has been less productive in AAC matchups this year, tallying 61.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.8 PPG.
  • In home games, the Lady Tigers are scoring 1.1 more points per game (68.9) than they are on the road (67.8).
  • In 2022-23, Memphis is ceding 58.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 61.8.
  • The Lady Tigers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 60.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.9 points fewer than the 67.8 they've scored this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.