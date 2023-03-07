Memphis vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (19-9) and UCF Knights (14-14) going head to head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 55-44 victory against Tulane in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Memphis vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Memphis vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 70, UCF 57
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 45-44 victory on February 15 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.
- Memphis has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- The Lady Tigers have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on February 15
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 80) on February 26
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 80) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 25
- 55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on March 1
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 67.8 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (81st in college basketball). They have a +197 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.
- Memphis' offense has been less productive in AAC matchups this year, tallying 61.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Lady Tigers are scoring 1.1 more points per game (68.9) than they are on the road (67.8).
- In 2022-23, Memphis is ceding 58.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 61.8.
- The Lady Tigers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 60.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.9 points fewer than the 67.8 they've scored this season.
