The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) will square off in C-USA Tournament against the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star, starting at 12:00 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers put up 6.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Lady Raiders allow their opponents to score (56.1).
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, Charlotte is 10-8.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Lady Raiders score 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers give up (67.7).
  • Middle Tennessee is 19-1 when scoring more than 67.7 points.
  • When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.
  • The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers allow to opponents (47.3%).
  • The 49ers make 28.2% of their shots from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 61-59 Thomas Assembly Center
3/2/2023 North Texas W 72-45 Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 UTEP W 72-68 Murphy Athletic Center
3/9/2023 Charlotte - Ford Center at The Star

