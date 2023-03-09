The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC) play the No. 14 seed LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. LSU matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Commodores games have hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.

LSU has put together a 10-21-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 15 Tigers games this season have hit the over.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Vanderbilt is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (66th in the country) than its computer ranking (71st).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Commodores have had the 41st-biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the start to +40000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

