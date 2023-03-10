Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Belmont Bruins (21-10) and Southern Illinois Salukis (12-18) matching up at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 78-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bruins secured a 70-67 victory over Valparaiso.
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 78, Southern Illinois 65
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on February 25 by securing an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Bruins have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 25
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20
- 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on February 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins average 71.3 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (213th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- With 73.3 points per game in MVC matchups, Belmont is tallying 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.3 PPG).
- The Bruins average 75.7 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Belmont is allowing 64.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.7.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have been racking up 77 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.