The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 122-120 win over the Wizards (his most recent game) Bogdanovic put up 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Bogdanovic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.4 12.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.5 PRA -- 20.7 18.2 PR 14.5 17.7 15.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Bogdan Bogdanovic has made 5.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.4 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Wizards allow 24.0 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 24 14 8 5 2 0 2 2/28/2023 20 16 2 2 4 0 0

