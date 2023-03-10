The No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (29-3, 18-2 C-USA) and the No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 C-USA) will look to move on in C-USA tournament on Friday as they meet at 12:30 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 8 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Florida Atlantic has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 30 times this season.

