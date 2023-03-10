The No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (29-3, 18-2 C-USA) and the No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 C-USA) will look to move on in C-USA tournament on Friday as they meet at 12:30 PM.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 140.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Florida Atlantic (-8) 140.5 -360 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Florida Atlantic (-8) 140.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Middle Tennessee has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 8 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Florida Atlantic has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
  • Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 30 times this season.

