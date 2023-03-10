Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) and the UTEP Miners (20-10) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-58 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Lady Raiders enter this matchup following an 84-53 win against Charlotte on Thursday.
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UTEP 58
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders captured their signature win of the season on December 4, when they claimed a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- Middle Tennessee has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- The Lady Raiders have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (13).
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 71) on December 14
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 73.8 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball while allowing 56 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +532 scoring differential overall.
- With 72.6 points per game in C-USA contests, Middle Tennessee is tallying 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.8 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Raiders have fared better in home games this season, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 73.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Middle Tennessee has been better at home this year, giving up 52.5 points per game, compared to 59 away from home.
- The Lady Raiders have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 73.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points fewer than the 73.8 they've scored this season.
