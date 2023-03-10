Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Okongwu, in his last game (March 8 win against the Wizards) posted nine points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.3 8.8 Rebounds 5.5 7.1 5.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 17.4 15.2 PR 13.5 16.4 14



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Onyeka Okongwu has made 3.8 shots per game, which adds up to 8.4% of his team's total makes.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 113.4 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are seventh in the league, giving up 24 per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 21 9 4 3 0 2 0 2/28/2023 13 3 6 1 0 1 1

