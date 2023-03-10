Oscar Tshiebwe and Liam Robbins are two players to watch on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) in the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt's Last Game

Vanderbilt was victorious in its previous game versus LSU, 77-68, on Thursday. Tyrin Lawrence starred with 22 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrin Lawrence 22 5 2 0 2 1 Ezra Manjon 17 3 3 1 0 1 Jordan Wright 15 15 0 1 1 0

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins is the Commodores' top scorer (15 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and produces 1 assists.

Lawrence gets the Commodores 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ezra Manjon leads the Commodores in assists (3.8 per game), and averages 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Commodores get 10.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jordan Wright.

Myles Stute gives the Commodores 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)