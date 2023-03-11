The Boston Celtics (46-21) and the Atlanta Hawks (34-33) are slated to match up on Saturday at State Farm Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their most recent game against the Wizards, 114-107, on Friday. Young starred with 28 points, plus two boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 28 2 9 2 0 6 De'Andre Hunter 18 7 0 1 1 1 Dejounte Murray 16 7 7 1 0 1

Hawks Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11.1 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him sixth in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu is posting 9.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 62.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25.5 2.9 9.6 2.2 0.1 2.3 Dejounte Murray 20.1 4.9 5.4 1.2 0 1.6 Clint Capela 12.1 9.4 1.4 0.7 1.2 0 De'Andre Hunter 15.4 3.9 1.4 0.4 0.6 1.3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 12.8 3 2.6 1 0.5 2.7

