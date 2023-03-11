The No. 1 seed Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) will try to claim the MAAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

Iona vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaspers' 59.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Gaels allow to opponents.
  • Manhattan is 11-9 when it scores more than 54.3 points.
  • Iona has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The 63.1 points per game the Lady Gaels put up are only 4.5 more points than the Lady Jaspers allow (58.6).
  • Iona has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
  • Manhattan has a 12-6 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 64-56 Yanitelli Center
3/8/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 39-37 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Siena W 67-66 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Manhattan - Boardwalk Hall

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/7/2023 Saint Peter's W 59-56 Boardwalk Hall
3/9/2023 Quinnipiac W 50-43 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Niagara W 81-68 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Iona - Boardwalk Hall

