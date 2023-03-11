The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 10, Collins posted seven points and two steals in a 114-107 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.8 11.0 Rebounds 4.5 6.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.2 0.7 PRA -- 20.6 14.6 PR 15.5 19.4 13.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.2 points per game, the Celtics are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 43.9 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 22.8 per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are seventh in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

