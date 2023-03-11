The Texas A&M Aggies (24-8, 15-3 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-13, 11-7 SEC) are set to play in the SEC tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Wade Taylor IV and Liam Robbins are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt's Last Game

In its most recent game, Vanderbilt beat Kentucky on Friday, 80-73. Ezra Manjon scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed three assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ezra Manjon 25 1 3 1 0 2 Tyrin Lawrence 18 4 2 2 0 2 Jordan Wright 18 6 1 1 0 3

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins leads the Commodores in scoring (15 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and averages 1 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (third in college basketball).

Tyrin Lawrence gives the Commodores 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Manjon leads the Commodores in assists (3.8 per game), and averages 9.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Commodores get 10.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jordan Wright.

The Commodores receive 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Myles Stute.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)