Sunday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Drake, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bruins head into this matchup after a 69-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

  • On February 25, the Bruins claimed their best win of the season, an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
  • The Bruins have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (10).

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25
  • 69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11
  • 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23
  • 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8
  • 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Belmont Performance Insights

  • The Bruins average 71.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +189 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
  • With 73.3 points per game in MVC games, Belmont is averaging 2.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.2 PPG).
  • The Bruins are putting up 75.7 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
  • Belmont is surrendering 64.6 points per game this season at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.7).
  • The Bruins' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 77.7 points per contest compared to the 71.2 they've averaged this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.