Belmont vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Drake, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Bruins head into this matchup after a 69-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- On February 25, the Bruins claimed their best win of the season, an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
- The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- The Bruins have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (10).
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25
- 69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins average 71.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +189 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- With 73.3 points per game in MVC games, Belmont is averaging 2.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.2 PPG).
- The Bruins are putting up 75.7 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- Belmont is surrendering 64.6 points per game this season at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (65.7).
- The Bruins' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 77.7 points per contest compared to the 71.2 they've averaged this year.
