Sunday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) matching up at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 win for Drake, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Last time out, the Bruins won on Saturday 69-62 against Northern Iowa.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins notched their signature win of the season on February 25, when they secured an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

The Bruins have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (10).

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25

69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

Drake Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Drake has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 62) on January 6

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 80) on March 11

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 80) on February 18

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +189 scoring differential overall.

In conference matchups, Belmont tallies more points per game (73.3) than its season average (71.2).

The Bruins average 75.7 points per game in home games, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.

Defensively, Belmont has played better at home this season, allowing 64.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 on the road.

The Bruins' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 77.7 points per contest compared to the 71.2 they've averaged this year.

Drake Performance Insights