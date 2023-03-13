Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) after winning three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 242.5.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-5.5
|242.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 242.5 points in 22 of 68 games this season.
- Atlanta has an average point total of 234.5 in its matchups this year, eight fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks have a 30-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Hawks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|22
|32.4%
|117.3
|232.7
|117.2
|232.9
|232.1
|Timberwolves
|20
|29.4%
|115.4
|232.7
|115.7
|232.9
|231
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-20-0) than it has in home games (14-18-0).
- The 117.3 points per game the Hawks score are just 1.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).
- Atlanta is 21-16 against the spread and 25-12 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|30-38
|7-13
|39-29
|Timberwolves
|30-37
|7-6
|30-38
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Hawks
|Timberwolves
|117.3
|115.4
|5
|12
|21-16
|17-9
|25-12
|16-10
|117.2
|115.7
|21
|18
|21-10
|21-18
|23-8
|27-13
