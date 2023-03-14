When the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-14) and Yale Bulldogs (21-8) square off at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, Liam Robbins and EJ Jarvis will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPNU.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Yale

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPNU

Vanderbilt's Last Game

In its previous game, Vanderbilt fell to Texas A&M on Saturday, 87-75. Its top scorer was Tyrin Lawrence with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrin Lawrence 18 1 0 2 0 2 Jordan Wright 17 7 6 5 0 1 Ezra Manjon 16 1 7 1 0 0

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins averages 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.0 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Lawrence posts 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ezra Manjon is tops on the Commodores at 3.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Jordan Wright is putting up 10.8 points, 2.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Myles Stute puts up 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Vanderbilt Top Performers (Last 10 Games)