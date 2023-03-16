Memphis vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-10) versus the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on March 16.
The Memphis Lady Tigers are coming off of a 69-60 loss to East Carolina in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 66, Jackson State 61
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- When the Memphis Lady Tigers defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Memphis Lady Tigers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (10).
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 69) on February 15
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 83) on January 25
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26
- 55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on March 1
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Memphis Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 66.9 points per game to rank 142nd in college basketball while allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +190 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Memphis is posting 61.9 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (66.9 points per game) is 5 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Memphis Lady Tigers are posting 1.1 more points per game (68.9) than they are on the road (67.8).
- In 2022-23, Memphis is allowing 58.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 61.8.
- On offense, the Memphis Lady Tigers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 59.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 66.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
