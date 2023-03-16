An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) hit the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest starts at 9:40 PM, on CBS.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.

Louisiana has put together a 16-13-1 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Ragin' Cajuns' 30 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Tennessee is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (11th-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (eighth-best).

Oddsmakers have made the Volunteers' national championship odds the same now (+2500) compared to the start of the season (+2500).

With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

