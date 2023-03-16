An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) play against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Tennessee has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 53rd.

The Volunteers record 71.8 points per game, just two more points than the 69.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Tennessee totals more than 69.8 points, it is 17-3.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee puts up 76.7 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers give up 53.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.7 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee has fared worse at home this year, draining 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark away from home.

Tennessee Schedule