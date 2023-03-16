Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 16.

The Golden Eagles' last game on Saturday ended in a 54-46 victory over Little Rock.

Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Eagles took down the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-63 on November 7, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights