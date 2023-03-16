The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:40 PM on CBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 4-13 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 136.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points eight times.

Tennessee has had an average of 129.8 points in its games this season, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Volunteers have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has won 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Tennessee has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 8 25.8% 71.8 149.8 58 127.8 133.6 Louisiana 20 71.4% 78 149.8 69.8 127.8 143.1

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Volunteers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Volunteers score just two more points per game (71.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (69.8).

When Tennessee scores more than 69.8 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 16-15-0 8-4 14-17-0 Louisiana 16-12-0 0-0 15-13-0

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Louisiana 14-2 Home Record 14-0 4-6 Away Record 7-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

