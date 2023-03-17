The No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Baylor shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 15-4 overall.

The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 266th.

The Bears score 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos allow (65.6).

When Baylor scores more than 65.6 points, it is 18-6.

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

UCSB has put together a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 71st.

The Gauchos put up just 1.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Bears allow (70.3).

When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 23-7.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor is posting 82.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears give up 66.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 75.9 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Baylor has played better in home games this year, draining 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

At home, UCSB averages 75.3 points per game. Away, it scores 69.6.

At home the Gauchos are conceding 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they are on the road (67.1).

UCSB makes more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 74-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena 3/4/2023 Iowa State L 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Iowa State L 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 UCSB - Ball Arena

UCSB Schedule