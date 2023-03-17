Friday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) taking on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-48 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Lady Mocs won their last matchup 63-53 against Wofford on Sunday.

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Mocs' signature win this season came in a 69-40 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3
  • 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5
  • 73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4
  • 63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5
  • 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

Chattanooga Performance Insights

  • The Lady Mocs put up 59.6 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.
  • In conference action, Chattanooga is averaging more points (59.8 per game) than it is overall (59.6) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Lady Mocs are scoring 61.9 points per game, 5.1 more than they are averaging away (56.8).
  • At home, Chattanooga concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it concedes the same number.
  • The Lady Mocs have played better offensively over their last 10 games, posting 63.1 points per contest, 3.5 more than their season average of 59.6.

