A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) hit the court against the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.

Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.6 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Hokies average are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).

Virginia Tech is 24-3 when scoring more than 54.7 points.

When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

