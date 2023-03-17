How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) hit the court against the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.6 points.
- The 72.5 points per game the Hokies average are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).
- Virginia Tech is 24-3 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
- When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Furman
|W 63-52
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 69-40
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/5/2023
|Wofford
|W 63-53
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/17/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
