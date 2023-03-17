A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) hit the court against the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.6 points.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Hokies average are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).
  • Virginia Tech is 24-3 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
  • When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Furman W 63-52 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/3/2023 East Tennessee State W 69-40 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/5/2023 Wofford W 63-53 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
3/17/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

