Friday's contest at Clive M. Beck Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-9) going head-to-head against the Florida International Panthers (12-18) at 12:00 PM (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for East Tennessee State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Buccaneers dropped their last matchup 69-40 against Chattanooga on Friday.

East Tennessee State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

East Tennessee State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Florida International 62

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers took down the No. 124-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vanderbilt Commodores, 44-31, on December 1, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

East Tennessee State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (17).

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 124) on December 1

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 163) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 163) on January 21

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11

48-44 over Albany (No. 196) on November 26

East Tennessee State Performance Insights