Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Hawkeyes won their most recent matchup 105-72 against Ohio State on Sunday.

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes registered their signature win of the season on February 26, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).

Iowa has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 53-46 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, SE Louisiana is 17-3 (.850%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on January 12

59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on February 4

66-57 over Lamar (No. 183) on March 9

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on January 21

60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on March 8

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +518 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 87.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 325th in college basketball.

Offensively, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (87.5 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.

The Hawkeyes put up 90.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 85.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Iowa is giving up 66.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (78.5).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 87.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 87.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights