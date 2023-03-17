The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 2:45 PM.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 23-3 overall.

The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.

The Golden Eagles put up 79.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Catamounts give up.

Marquette is 24-5 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Vermont is 17-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.

The Catamounts' 73 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Vermont has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marquette has played better at home this season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).

Marquette is draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Vermont is scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).

In 2022-23 the Catamounts are giving up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67.6).

At home, Vermont knocks down 8.9 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 St. John's (NY) W 72-70 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 UConn W 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Xavier W 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Vermont - Nationwide Arena

Vermont Schedule