A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) play against the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) on Friday at Xfinity Center. The contest starts at 2:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up.

When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.

Maryland is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.

The Terrapins record 79.0 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 54.8 the Crusaders give up.

Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders give up.

The Crusaders make 52.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/24/2023 @ Ohio State W 76-74 Value City Arena 3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center 3/17/2023 Holy Cross - Xfinity Center

Holy Cross Schedule