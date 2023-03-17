The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) will aim to defeat the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This contest tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 152.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-1.5) 152 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Owls' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 27th in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +12000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

