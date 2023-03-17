Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|152.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-2)
|153
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+125
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.
- A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Memphis considerably lower (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
- The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
