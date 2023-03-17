The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 152.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-2) 153 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.
  • A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
  • The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Memphis considerably lower (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
  • The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

