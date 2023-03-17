The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.

A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Memphis considerably lower (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

