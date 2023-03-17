Friday's contest that pits the Memphis Tigers (26-8) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Memphis. Tipoff is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -135, Florida Atlantic +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis has a 17-13-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 19-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 16-14-0 and the Owls are 17-13-0. The two teams score an average of 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +267 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

Memphis is 150th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 its opponents average.

Memphis connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (8).

The Tigers score 96.4 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball), while giving up 87 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

Memphis wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.2 (302nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.