Top Memphis Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - First Round
The Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are slated to match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 9:20 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kendric Davis and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Memphis' Last Game
In its most recent game, Memphis topped Houston on Sunday, 75-65. Its leading scorer was Kendric Davis with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kendric Davis
|31
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|DeAndre Williams
|16
|13
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Alex Lomax
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
Memphis Players to Watch
DeAndre Williams posts a team-high 8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 17.8 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field.
Elijah McCadden is posting 7.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Chandler Lawson averages 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the floor.
Alex Lomax averages 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
Memphis Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeAndre Williams
|19.4
|8.1
|3.3
|1.5
|1
|1.4
|Kendric Davis
|20.5
|2.9
|3.8
|1.5
|0.4
|2.2
|Elijah McCadden
|9.4
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|Chandler Lawson
|4.3
|4.2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.5
|Damaria Franklin
|5.9
|2.8
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.9
