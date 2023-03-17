The Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are scheduled to meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 9:20 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Kendric Davis and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: TNT

Memphis' Last Game

In its previous game, Memphis defeated Houston on Sunday, 75-65. Its high scorer was Kendric Davis with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kendric Davis 31 5 3 1 0 3 DeAndre Williams 16 13 2 0 0 2 Alex Lomax 10 3 4 3 0 1

Memphis Players to Watch

DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers at 8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.9 assists and 17.8 points.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 7.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Chandler Lawson posts 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Lomax puts up 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Memphis Top Performers (Last 10 Games)