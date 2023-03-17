The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

Memphis has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.

The Tigers record 79.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 65 the Owls allow.

Memphis is 19-6 when scoring more than 65 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 79.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is faring better offensively, averaging 82 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, surrendering 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 in away games.

When it comes to total threes made, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, making 5.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.

Memphis Schedule