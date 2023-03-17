How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
- Memphis has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.
- The Tigers record 79.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 65 the Owls allow.
- Memphis is 19-6 when scoring more than 65 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 79.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is faring better offensively, averaging 82 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, surrendering 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 in away games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, making 5.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCF
|W 81-76
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Tulane
|W 94-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Houston
|W 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
