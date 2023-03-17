The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet on Friday at 9:20 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is a 1.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket. The over/under for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 151.5

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has won 20 of its 22 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 19-11-0 this season.

The Owls have a win-loss record of 4-1 with odds of +105 or worse this year.

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9 Florida Atlantic 9 30% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Tigers have gone over the total four times.

Florida Atlantic has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Owls' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The 79.8 points per game the Tigers score are 14.8 more points than the Owls allow (65).

When Memphis puts up more than 65 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

The Owls score an average of 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 21-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.9 points.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0 Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic 13-2 Home Record 17-0 7-5 Away Record 11-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

