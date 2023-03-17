The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup's point total is 152.5.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 9:20 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Memphis -1.5 152.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points 14 times.
  • Memphis has had an average of 151.7 points in its games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Tigers have gone 17-13-0 ATS this season.
  • Memphis has won 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Memphis has a record of 20-2, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9
Florida Atlantic 8 26.7% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have hit the over four times.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 14.8 more points than the Owls allow (65).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 65 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0
Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic
13-2 Home Record 17-0
7-5 Away Record 11-3
6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

