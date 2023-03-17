The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) are set to meet in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 12:15 PM on CBS. Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite in this game. Here's everything you need to know about this East Region matchup as you fill out your brackets. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Michigan State vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State vs USC Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Spartans have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread.

Michigan State has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 57.4% chance to win.

USC is 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Trojans have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 50% 70.2 143 67.4 134.7 137.4 USC 17 58.6% 72.8 143 67.3 134.7 137.9

Additional Michigan State vs USC Insights & Trends

Michigan State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Spartans' last 10 outings have hit the over.

USC is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Trojans have hit the over six times.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans average are only 2.9 more points than the Trojans allow (67.3).

Michigan State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Trojans average 5.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (67.4).

USC has put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 14-14-0 9-8 16-12-0 USC 15-14-0 6-5 15-14-0

Michigan State vs. USC Home/Away Splits

Michigan State USC 12-2 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 5-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

