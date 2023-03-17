Friday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) squaring off at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 83-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:50 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Fairleigh Dickinson is projected to cover the point spread (23) versus Purdue. The two teams are expected to come in below the 146.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Purdue -23

Purdue -23 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -10000, Fairleigh Dickinson +1800

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+23)



Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Purdue has gone 13-20-1 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 14-18-1. The Boilermakers are 15-19-0 and the Knights are 19-14-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 151.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Purdue is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +352 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball.

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 11.8 boards on average. It collects 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 24.4 per contest.

Purdue makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.4% from long range.

The Boilermakers average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and give up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

Purdue has committed 1.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (358th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and allowing 74.5 per contest, 304th in college basketball) and have a +122 scoring differential.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 228th in the country at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.2 its opponents average.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

Fairleigh Dickinson has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (110th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (33rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.