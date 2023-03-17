A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed UConn Huskies (25-8) hit the court against the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup starts at 4:30 PM.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.

UConn has a 20-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 81st.

The Huskies put up 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).

UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Iona is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.

The Gaels average 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies give up to opponents (65).

When Iona gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 24-2.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UConn has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).

UConn is making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Iona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Iona is scoring 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than away (73.8).

At home, the Gaels give up 61.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 68.6.

At home, Iona knocks down 7.5 triples per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33%).

UConn Schedule

