East Tennessee State vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-9) and the New Mexico State Aggies (17-16) at Clive M. Beck Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with East Tennessee State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Buccaneers earned an 81-56 win against Florida International.
East Tennessee State vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
East Tennessee State vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 61, New Mexico State 60
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Buccaneers captured their signature win of the season, a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.
- East Tennessee State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 118) on December 1
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 162) on January 21
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 162) on February 16
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 172) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 195) on November 17
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 63.8 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball while giving up 55.9 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball) and have a +260 scoring differential overall.
- East Tennessee State's offense has been better in SoCon games this season, tallying 66.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Buccaneers have fared better in home games this season, averaging 65.4 points per game, compared to 64 per game in road games.
- East Tennessee State is allowing 50.2 points per game this season at home, which is 11.4 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.6).
- The Buccaneers have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.3 points more than the 63.8 they've scored this season.
