The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are set to take on the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -3.5 144.5

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 65.5% chance to win.

Arkansas' ATS record is 14-18-0 this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 14 43.8% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jayhawks have gone over the total three times.

Arkansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

The 75.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 8.2 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.3).

Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

