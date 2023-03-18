Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Middle Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Raiders won their last matchup 82-70 against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Lady Raiders picked up their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 14

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights