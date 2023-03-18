How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) play against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Raiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Colorado has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- The 68.8 points per game the Buffaloes record are 12.1 more points than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).
- Colorado has a 22-3 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede defensively.
- The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-53
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTEP
|W 68-62
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 82-70
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/18/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
