A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) play against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Raiders put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Colorado has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The 68.8 points per game the Buffaloes record are 12.1 more points than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).
  • Colorado has a 22-3 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede defensively.
  • The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Charlotte W 84-53 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTEP W 68-62 Ford Center at The Star
3/11/2023 Western Kentucky W 82-70 Ford Center at The Star
3/18/2023 Colorado - Cameron Indoor Stadium

