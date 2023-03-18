Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Tennessee Volunteers at Amway Center at 2:40 PM ET features the Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi as players to watch.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Tennessee's Last Game

In its most recent game, Tennessee defeated Louisiana on Thursday, 58-55. Its top scorer was Tyreke Key with 12 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is the Volunteers' top scorer (12.6 points per game) and assist man (3), and delivers 4.5 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler paces the Volunteers in assists (5.4 per game), and puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua is the Volunteers' top rebounder (5 per game), and he produces 10.5 points and 2 assists.

Julian Phillips gives the Volunteers 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo gets the Volunteers 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)