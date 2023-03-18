Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-61 win as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Volunteers took down the LSU Lady Tigers (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights