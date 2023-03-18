Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-61 win as our model heavily favors Tennessee.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 74-58 loss to South Carolina in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 61
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Volunteers took down the LSU Lady Tigers (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 69-67, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
- Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers average 76.4 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (242nd in college basketball). They have a +329 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Tennessee tallies more points per contest (76.5) than its overall average (76.4).
- When playing at home, the Lady Volunteers are posting 1.3 more points per game (77.7) than they are when playing on the road (76.4).
- Defensively, Tennessee has been better in home games this season, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 in road games.
- The Lady Volunteers have been racking up 76.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.