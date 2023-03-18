Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 79-69 win over Monmouth in their last outing on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles beat the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-63 win on November 7 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 25
- 79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (96th in college basketball) and give up 62.6 per outing (127th in college basketball).
- Tennessee Tech has averaged 1.9 more points in OVC games (71.3) than overall (69.4).
- The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (65.0).
- Tennessee Tech concedes 61.0 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 71.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 69.4.
