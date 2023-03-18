The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, the Commodores have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.

Vanderbilt has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Commodores are the 95th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 50th.

The 72.5 points per game the Commodores put up are only 2.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (69.7).

When Vanderbilt totals more than 69.7 points, it is 13-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Vanderbilt is putting up 72.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is performing better on offense, averaging 73.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Commodores are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game (67.4) than away from home (78.9).

When it comes to total threes made, Vanderbilt has performed worse in home games this season, sinking 8.6 treys per game, compared to 8.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has put up a 34.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.8% mark on the road.

Vanderbilt Schedule